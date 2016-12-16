Live Singing Christmas Cards by Springfield Metro Chorus on Saturday

"My Favorite Quartet" from the Springfield Metro Chorus.

Springfield Metro Chorus, a charter member of Sweet Adelines International, is a group of nearly 50 women who gather together to celebrate the art form known as "barbershop music"--it's not just for quartets. But the Chorus does contain a couple of integral quartets as part of the overall group. One of them is Diane Durham's "My Favorite Quartet," and once again they visited KSMU to sing a couple of Christmas songs and promote their 2016 "Singing Christmas Cards."

A group of about 15 Springfield Metro Chorus members will deliver live singing Christmas cards via telephone to the person of your choice on Saturday, December 17 between 9:00am and 6:00pm Central time. It's a fun way to wish friends and family a happy holiday, anywhere in the USA--including Alaska and Hawaii.

There are several song choices available: Believe, Jingle Bell Rock, Secret of Christmas, Mary Did You Know or Silver Bells. The cost is $10, and proceeds benefit Springfield Metro Chorus's annual trip to the Harmony Classic AA Competition, which was held this past October at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The group rarely fails to place in the competition, and this year they placed fourth in the double AA division.

Last Christmas the group delivered about 75 singing Christmas cards, and as of this morning they had about 45 orders. They're still accepting orders through TONIGHT, Friday December 16, at 6:00pm. Oh, if you can't place an order before them, they actually will accept orders all the way to noon on Saturday, but Diane Durham says the earlier the better, just so the group knows what they'll be singing!

Orders can be made by cash, check or via PayPal. To place an order call 895-9704 or visit www.springfieldmetrochorus.com.