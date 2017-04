Eric Wells has always been passionate about science. Although not employed in the field, he supports the aims and goals of the scientific community and was excited to find that there would be a National March for Science taking place in April. It didn’t take long for him to hatch the idea of Springfield taking part and so a local organizing committee was born. Eric stops by STEM Spots to chat about the motivations, process and the actual day of marching that took place on April 22.