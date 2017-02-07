Meeting to Focus on Lane Replacement Project on Highway 65

A project on Highway 65 in Springfield will have significant impacts on traffic from May to October, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

“Route 65: THE REBUILD” project, as it’s being called, to rebuild the outside two lanes of Route 65 from Kearney to Sunshine, will be the focus of a public meeting today (2/7). Another meeting will be held in April once a contractor is hired and plans are finalized.

MODOT officials said the original pavement in those lanes was built in the 1970's and is deteriorating to the point where it needs to be replaced.

According to MODOT, "the inside lane in each direction closest to the median is new pavement which was constructed in 2010-2011 when Route 65 was widened to six lanes. No work will be done to the two inside, new lanes."

Route 65 will be closed in one direction at a time and in segments between interchanges starting in May.

The public meeting will be held from 4 to 6 today at the MODOT Southwest District Office, 3025 E. Kearney and is come-and-go style. Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can visit an online public meeting at www.modot.org/southwest.

What the Project will Consist of:

Rebuild outside two lanes of Route 65 (the original pavement built in 1970s) in each direction between Kearney Street and Sunshine Street

Rebuild or repair interchange ramps

Upgrade guardrail

Rebuild outside shoulders along Route 65 between Kearney Street and Sunshine Street

Traffic Impacts Expected:

Route 65 CLOSED in one direction at a time between interchanges between Kearney Street and Sunshine Street

Signed detour: I-44 to Route 360/60 (James River Freeway)

Interchange ramps CLOSED at times

Route 65 closed a maximum of 60 days

Route 65 OPEN during Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays

Exact schedule available in mid-April to early May

According to MODOT, the estimated total project cost is $10.8 million.

The overall project completion date is expected to be November 1, 2017, but the pavement rebuilding portion of the project must be completed by October 1.

MODOT officials said a second project to rebuild the outside two lanes of Route 65 between Sunshine Street and Route 60 and rebuild another section from I-44 to Kearney Street could take place as early as 2019.