Mercy Celebrates Completion of Manufacturing Facility in Republic

Custom Surgical Pack Assembled by ROi
Credit Michele Skalicky

A Mercy-owned cost management and supply chain solutions organization has a new home west of Springfield.  The ribbon was cut Tuesday on a 100,000-square-foot building for ROi’s Custom Pack Solutions or CPS, 3000 W. Sawyer Rd. in Republic. 

The facility assembles and sterilizes custom surgical packs, which hold medical supplies needed to perform a variety of procedures.  The packs are shipped directly to Mercy facilities and other health care systems across the U.S.

According to Mercy, the new facility will allow more than 90 ROi co-workers to produce up to three million packs each year.  That’s compared to the more than 630,000 kits produced each year in the old facility.

The healthcare system says ROi’s CPS division is the first provider-owned, FDA-regulated custom pack manufacturing facility in the country.

