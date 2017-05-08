Related Program: 
On A Mission To Redefine English Muffins, Upstart Bakery Expands

  • Bagging up the finished English muffins. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
    Bagging up the finished English muffins. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
  • In this 2015 file photo, a thermometer shows an internal temperature of 205 degrees, before pulling English muffins off the grill. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
    In this 2015 file photo, a thermometer shows an internal temperature of 205 degrees, before pulling English muffins off the grill. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
  • Rory Lee preps the muffin dough at Stone & Skillet in 2015. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
    Rory Lee preps the muffin dough at Stone & Skillet in 2015. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
  • In this 2015 file photo, finished English muffins are put in bags Stone & Skillet. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
    In this 2015 file photo, finished English muffins are put in bags Stone & Skillet. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
  • Stone & Skillet co-founders Dan Crothers, left, and Kyle Meekins, in a 2015 file photo. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
    Stone & Skillet co-founders Dan Crothers, left, and Kyle Meekins, in a 2015 file photo. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

When most Americans think of English muffins, they probably think of Thomas’. But an upstart bakery called Stone & Skillet is reinventing the English muffin as something that goes beyond morning toast.

The three-year-old company started in Medford, Massachusetts, and is now expanding to the Northeast region of the U.S., with aims to go even farther.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson visits the Stone & Skillet bakery and speaks with co-owners Dan Crothers (@DanCrothers) and Kyle Meekins (@Km0436) about the challenges of rapid growth and big brand-name competition.

