Missouri Is Making It Simpler To Learn About And Report Child Abuse

This week on Making Democracy Work host Crystal Brigman Mahaney speaks with Micki Lane.

Micki Lane is the Outreach/Training Coordinator for the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Springfield. Lane works within the CAC service area of eighteen counties to develop and strengthen the multidisciplinary approach to working child abuse cases. Lane began advocating for children while working in the field of education as a teacher in Missouri and North Dakota. In 2000, she became a forensic interviewer for the CAC in Springfield. As a forensic interviewer she has interviewed thousands of children regarding allegations of physical/sexual abuse or witness to a crime. She has presented to and trained numerous professionals cross the United States as well in Missouri in the areas of forensic interviewing, physical/sexual abuse, and mandated reporting. Micki is also a long time ChildFirst Missouri faculty member.

In Missouri it is a state statute to report any suspicion of child abuse or neglect. To make a report citizens may visit the Missouri Department of Social Services website or call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline 1-800-392-3738.

For volunteer opportunities go to the Child Advocacy Center's website.