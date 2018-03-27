Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame Adds Five

Changing the world comes in many forms: Improving education; advocating for equal rights and policy change; improving living or working conditions; allocating resources to the underserved; providing leadership in a time of chaos – the possibilities are endless. 

Mary Ann Wood, director of public affairs support at Missouri State, and Stephanie Smith, senior director of donor relations and special events prepare us for the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame.

The honorees are:

  • Jean Carnahan
  • Peter Herschend
  • Gen. John J. Pershing
  • Lane McConnell
  • Phyllis Washington

The ceremony will take place April 13 at Bass Pro Outdoor World's White River Conference Center located inside the John A. and Genny Morris Conservation Center. 

Tickets are available by calling the Missouri State University Foundation at 417-836-4143.

Honoring Leaders Who Changed the World at Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame

By Mar 21, 2017
Looking at courtyard reception before 2016 event

In childhood, parents and educators teach conformity  – to give boundaries, to define rules of society, to strengthen the moral and ethical compass, and to broaden an individual’s understanding of the world. With this foundation, you begin to find your uniqueness and build upon special skills that set you apart from others – skills that make you a leader.

Mary Ann Wood, director of public affairs support, and Stephanie Smith, senior director of donor relations and special events, talk about the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame and this year’s honorees.

 

Community Invited to Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame

By Mar 22, 2016

Some organizations and institutions embed their mission statement on every possible surface. At Missouri State University, public affairs – ethical leadership, community engagement and cultural competence – is who we are and what distinguishes us from all the rest. But how do you keep public affairs fresh all year? We contemplated this and knew that we didn’t ever want it to become stale. In order to engage the Missouri State community and local community, we developed seven signature events. These annual events share a common thread to be not only educational, but also aspirational.

Reserve tickets for public affairs signature events

By Mar 31, 2015

Big things are happening at Missouri State University, and Missourians as a whole are making an impact on the world. That’s part of what the Missouri State public affairs mission is all about: being a part of a global community. Mary Ann Wood, director of public affairs support, and Stephanie Lashley, senior director of donor relations and special events for the Missouri State Foundation, discuss the opening plenary speaker for the Missouri State University Public Affairs Conference and the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame.