Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame Adds Five

Changing the world comes in many forms: Improving education; advocating for equal rights and policy change; improving living or working conditions; allocating resources to the underserved; providing leadership in a time of chaos – the possibilities are endless.

Mary Ann Wood, director of public affairs support at Missouri State, and Stephanie Smith, senior director of donor relations and special events prepare us for the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame.

The honorees are:

Jean Carnahan

Peter Herschend

Gen. John J. Pershing

Lane McConnell

Phyllis Washington

An interview with Smith and Wood

The ceremony will take place April 13 at Bass Pro Outdoor World's White River Conference Center located inside the John A. and Genny Morris Conservation Center.

Tickets are available by calling the Missouri State University Foundation at 417-836-4143.