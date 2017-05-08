More Help Available Today for Flood Victims in Two Ozarks Communities

Multi-Agency Resource Centers will open today in two area communities impacted by flooding.

The American Red Cross and local partners will operate MARC’s in Neosho and Anderson. Both facilities will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Neosho location will be at the Lampo Community Center, 500 E. Spring St., and the Anderson center will be at the First Baptist Church, 1 Friendship Lane.

Representatives from more than a dozen agencies and organizations will be available to offer help to flood victims.

According to the American Red Cross, visitors will meet with case workers who will help identify potential resources to help in their recovery. Flood victims will also have access to food, water and cleaning supplies. Those seeking help should take a utility bill, driver’s license or other document showing they live in the flood-affected home.