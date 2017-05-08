More Help Available This Week for Flood Victims in Ozarks' Communities

Multi-Agency Resource Centers will open this week in area communities impacted by flooding.

The American Red Cross and local partners will operate MARCs in Neosho and Anderson until 7 p.m. Monday. The Neosho location will be at the Lampo Community Center, 500 E. Spring St., and the Anderson center will be at the First Baptist Church, 1 Friendship Lane.

Representatives from more than a dozen agencies and organizations will be available to offer help to flood victims.

On Tuesday, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) is collaborating with local organizations to assist residents in St. Robert from 11 am to 7 pm. at the city’s community center, 114 J.H. Williamson Drive.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, the West Plains Civic Center will serve as a resource center from 11 am to 7 pm. That’s at 110 St. Louis Street

MARCs serve as one-stop shops where trained workers can assist disaster victims with resources for housing, public assistance, mental health counseling, or understanding insurance policies and the process to file a claim. Flood survivors should bring proof of address. Free child care is available.

SEMA also encourages flood victims to utilize United Way 211 to connect with vital resources. The service is available throughout Missouri by dialing 2-1-1 or http://211helps.org. Information about Missouri flooding recovery and resources are consistently updated at Mo.gov.