MSU Helps to Implement Positive Parenting Program

Most everyone agrees parenting is a tough job. That’s why several agencies in Greene County led by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO) have joined forces to implement the Positive Parenting Program, also known as Triple P.

The program is made possible thanks to a $700,000 grant secured by CPO from the Missouri Foundation for Health.

Developed by Professor Matt Sanders and his team at the University of Queensland in Australia, the multi-level, evidence-based parenting program is used in 25 countries.

The Center for Community Engagement (CCE) at Missouri State University is one of the providers of the program’s Level 2 seminar series.

Diamond Netzer, the Greene County Triple P coordinator at CPO, and Jessica Maly, Missouri State’s Triple P coordinator and CCE graduate assistant, provide more information about the program and the Level 2 seminars for both parents of children and teenagers.

An interview with Netzer and Maly

For more information about Triple P and upcoming seminars, visit triplep-parenting.net/ozarks.