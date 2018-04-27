MSU Theatre and Dance's 2018 Spring Dance Concert

MSU Assistant Professor of Theatre and Dance Sarah Wilcoxson.

Missouri State University Theatre and Dance presents the Spring Dance Concert: Parts of the Whole Thursday-Sunday May 3-6 in Coger Theatre. One of humanity’s most ancient art forms, dance has played an integral role in storytelling, ritual, ceremony, cultural identity, social bonding and creative self-expression. Blending artistry and physicality, myriad styles of dance movement have evolved and continue to emerge.

MSU Assistant Professor of Theatre and Dance, Sarah Wilcoxson, is the coordinator for this year's spring dance concert, which she calls the Department's "faculty and guest artist" show. "So all three of our full-time faculty are showing works: that's myself, Ruth Barnes, and Sarah Brummel. And we also have a guest artist doing a world premiere of her work. Her name is Ashley Goos; she is premiering a work called 'Distortion.'" Wilcoxson says the student dancers have been working on Goos's piece since last fall. All works on the program will be performed by MSU dance students.

The disparate approaches to performance and choreography conjoin in this presentation, providing the audience a window into varied ideas about dance. You're invited to enter the world of imagination in motion, where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm. Tickets range from $8 to $14. For tickets call 836-7678 or visit www.missouristatetix.com.