MSU's Dana Ford Announces Coaching Staff

By 44 minutes ago

Credit Missouri State University

Two weeks after being introduced as the next head coach for Missouri State University’s men’s basketball program, head coach Dana Ford has announced his coaching staff. KSMU’s Matt Campanelli’s reports.

Ford will keep associate head coach Corey Gipson and add new assistants Jake Headrick from Samford and Jase Herl from Colorado State, according to a press release from the university. Ford also hired Sheldon Everett from Miami University in Ohio as his director of basketball operations.

"I am very happy with the coaching staff we have put together. Without exception, they are all hard working, well-respected and personable young professionals who will help us achieve our goals,” Ford is quoted as saying in the press release. “They are great recruiters and understand how much potential the Missouri State program has."

Ford was announced as MSU’s men’s basketball coach at a news conference on March 22. He spent the previous four seasons as head coach for Tennessee State University.

Tags: 
Dana Ford
Missouri State University
MSU Men's Basketball

Related Content

New Missouri State Coach Says Championships 'Must be our expectation'

By & Mar 22, 2018
MSU Photo Services

Missouri State University introduced its new head men's basketball coach in a press conference  Thursday. The university’s Board of Governors approved the hiring of head coach Dana Ford the day before.

Ford said there must be a change in mindset when it comes to the atmosphere surrounding Missouri State men’s basketball.

“When the word 'championship' is brought up, we’ve got to be about that. That’s got to be our expectation,” Ford said.