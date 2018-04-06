MSU's Dana Ford Announces Coaching Staff

Two weeks after being introduced as the next head coach for Missouri State University’s men’s basketball program, head coach Dana Ford has announced his coaching staff. KSMU’s Matt Campanelli’s reports.

Ford will keep associate head coach Corey Gipson and add new assistants Jake Headrick from Samford and Jase Herl from Colorado State, according to a press release from the university. Ford also hired Sheldon Everett from Miami University in Ohio as his director of basketball operations.

"I am very happy with the coaching staff we have put together. Without exception, they are all hard working, well-respected and personable young professionals who will help us achieve our goals,” Ford is quoted as saying in the press release. “They are great recruiters and understand how much potential the Missouri State program has."

Ford was announced as MSU’s men’s basketball coach at a news conference on March 22. He spent the previous four seasons as head coach for Tennessee State University.