Mumps Case Confirmed at Springfield Elementary School

A student at Springfield’s Bissett Elementary was sent home Tuesday after exhibiting symptoms of mumps. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed the illness Wednesday.

In a letter sent to parents, the Springfield Public School District attached a mumps fact sheet and said children should be monitored for symptoms.

There’s been an outbreak of the illness recently in Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Health Department, there have been 2,508 cases in that state in recent months. There was an outbreak recently at the University of Missouri Columbia as well.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services requires unvaccinated students and staff to stay home for at least 26 days if there are two or more cases of mumps in a school.

The letter to parents says “if your child or children are not immunized against mumps, you may wish to contact your healthcare provider.” It also gives information about the health department’s West Side Public Health Center, which offers immunizations.

Full letter sent to parents:

This letter is to inform you that the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has confirmed a case of mumps with a student attending Springfield Public Schools. Close personal household contacts have been excluded as per health department protocol including a student attending Bissett Elementary School. This student did exhibit symptoms yesterday and was immediately sent home.

Please read the MO Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Mumps fact sheet and monitor your child or children for symptoms. If symptomatic, please contact your primary healthcare provider.

If your child or children are not immunized against mumps, you may wish to contact your healthcare provider. If your family is uninsured and you do not have a primary care physician, you may contact SGHD West Side Public Health Center at 417-874-1220 to obtain immunizations. For families that have insurance but no primary care provider, you may contact Jordan Valley at 417-831-0150 for immunizations.

In the event of an outbreak, all parents/guardians of students that are NOT fully vaccinated against mumps will be notified and students excluded for at least 26 days per MDHSS guidelines.

If you have additional questions, please contact the Springfield-Greene County Health Department at 417-864-1698.