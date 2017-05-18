Mussels: A strong part of an ecosystem

Dr. Chris Barnhart developed an interest in freshwater mussels during his childhood. Little did he know that, upon arriving at MSU in the early 1990’s, he would devote his research efforts to studying their biological traits and behaviors.

As a professor in Biology, Chris has used his studies into these fascinating creatures to stimulate a passion for understanding the natural world in both students and colleagues within the university. He comes to Stem Spots today to talk about mussels, and his work to help propagate their numbers.