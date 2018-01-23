The Mystery Of Contract Work: Why So Many Guys?

A new NPR/Marist poll finds that 1 in 5 jobs in America is held by a worker under contract. Within a decade, contractors and freelancers could make up half of the American workforce. In a weeklong series, NPR explores many aspects of this change.

Alex Belfiori has a big day coming up later this week. He'll sit down with his boss in a conference room at the Dick's Sporting Goods headquarters near Pittsburgh. The topic: his future with the company.

"I was told ... there were no guarantees for me getting hired full time," says the 28-year-old Belfiori.

For the past eight months, he has been a contract worker at the company, taking care of its tech needs. He likes his job. It's hands-on and involves making sure that projectors, TVs, computers and audio equipment are all working properly. The pay is decent — about $20 an hour — but not great. So he hopes that when he sits down with his boss, he will nail a job that's more challenging and financially rewarding.

"I am nervous about it," Belfiori says. "But ... there are a lot of tech jobs in Pittsburgh. So I'm not afraid."

Belfiori is part of America's emerging free agent workforce. According to an NPR/Marist poll released this week, 65 percent of such workers, like Belfiori, are men. And 62 percent of them are under 45.

Young contract workers, and not just men, start their careers in a very different place than their parents did — one that's more flexible but a lot more unpredictable. Since graduating from college, Belfiori has already had five jobs.

He earns enough to pay the rent, make his car and student loan payments and put up to $50 a month into a retirement account. His experience mirrors what other contract workers told us in the NPR/Marist poll: There's plenty of work available. But careers with a solid future — something to build a life around — are much more elusive.

"It is the way of the world now," says Anthony Carnevale, director of the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

"Everybody — the employers and the workers — have to be more selfish in this economy. If you're an employer, you don't want responsibility for people. You want contract employees so that when business is good and production is up, you use those people."

When production goes down, Carnevale says, contract workers are shown the door.

"They live in a world in which when times are good they do very well as contractors," he says, "in fact, do better than line workers and have more independence and more entrepreneurial opportunities. But when business goes down, they're the first fired."

This is a volatile new world and it mostly affects men. Just why males make up such a large proportion of the contract workforce is something of a mystery. One reason seems to be that contract jobs are more common in male-dominated fields — like construction, finance and IT.

Alan Krueger, an economist at Princeton, says discrimination against women may also play a role.

"Traditional workers are covered by the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, sex and other factors. Independent contractors are not covered by the Civil Rights Act," he says.

That's just one of many areas where contractors don't enjoy the same protections or benefits as people in traditional jobs. Contract workers don't get unemployment pay or workers' comp if they're hurt on the job.

If they do get benefits like health care or a retirement plan, they're skimpy. The NPR/Marist poll found that over half of contract workers don't have any benefits through their jobs.

Georgetown's Carnevale says contract workers have to build their own safety net.

"You are on your own," he says. "The convenient and tempting assumption to believe that your employer, that the boss will take care of you, is not something the boss has the power to do even if he or she wants to."

Carnevale says powerful and relentless economic forces such as global competition and automation have upended the dynamic between employer and worker, making the contract model irresistible and the way of the future. Already, it accounts for 20 percent of jobs in America, according to the NPR/Marist poll. If you add the millions of on-call workers and temp agency workers the numbers are even more striking.

For more than a decade, companies have been reluctant to add staff positions, even after the recession ended and they needed workers. "About 95 percent of the net job growth from 2005 to early 2015 was in the alternative work [nontraditional] segment," Krueger says. That startling figure comes from field research he did with Harvard economist Lawrence Katz.

In this new world of work, Carnevale says, the only sense of loyalty people ought to have is to themselves and their skills — not to any company. Getting ahead, he says, won't come from moving up the corporate ranks.

"The way you get raises in America is you change jobs," Carnevale says. "It's not about doing a good job where you are. It's about getting the next job."

Meanwhile, Belfiori, the contract worker at Dick's Sporting Goods, is taking a couple of steps to build some financial security. One is very practical; the other is riskier and more adventurous.

"I help fix computers on the side, and I'm also invested in cryptocurrency," he says.

That's cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. In June, he took the plunge. "I was looking at that and decided to put a couple of thousands into it from my savings," he says.

Since then, cryptocurrency prices have bounced around a lot. Belfiori is still ahead on his investment, but he is not counting on cryptocurrency to achieve the American dream — or fund his retirement. Maybe it'll pay for a nice vacation.



Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The head of Minnesota Public Radio today released new details about the company's decision last year to cut business ties with the former host of A Prairie Home Companion, Garrison Keillor. CEO Jon McTaggart says a woman who worked on Keillor's staff notified company officials back in October about dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents including unwanted touching.

Joining us now is Matt Sepic, 1 of 3 Minnesota Public Radio reporters who've been investigating the allegations against Keillor. Hey, Matt.

MATT SEPIC, BYLINE: Hi, Mary Louise.

KELLY: Start with what we know now about these allegations that we didn't back in November when Minnesota Public Radio cut ties.

SEPIC: When our company announced the move on November 29, my colleagues Euan Kerr, Laura Yuen and I started investigating Keillor's past. We interviewed more than 60 people who've worked with him over the years, including staff from A Prairie Home Companion and The Writer's Almanac, his two long-running national shows. And to be clear, we did not find anything to indicate Keillor engaged in sexual assault, the sort of behavior that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and other prominent men stand accused of. But we did learn that Keillor had at least two romantic relationships in workplaces he led. And again, these affairs, by all accounts, were consensual.

KELLY: Consensual - it does appear that Keillor tried to keep them quiet, though. Is that right?

SEPIC: Yes. Keillor's production company offered a Keillor subordinate who'd been romantically involved with him $16,000. That check came alongside a confidentiality agreement and a new contract. The woman who spoke to us on condition of anonymity neither cashed that check, nor did she sign the contract. Keillor and his staff work in a building away from Minnesota Public Radio's headquarters, and NPR's newsroom is independent of the company's corporate structure.

Company president Jon McTaggart says the first he'd heard about any problems with Keillor was in August. McTaggart says NPR started an internal investigation at that point. Then two months later, the company hired an outside law firm after receiving a 12-page letter from the attorney of a woman who says Keillor harassed her. McTaggart says the letter includes dozens of allegations including unwanted touching and emails requesting sexual contact. He says the investigation turned up information he could not ignore.

JON MCTAGGART: When we reached a point that from all sources we had sufficient confidence in facts that really required us to act, we took the action we did.

KELLY: All right, so that's your CEO, Jon McTaggart, talking. As you said, you in the newsroom are independent. You're firewalled from corporates. Tell me a little bit more about what you have learned from your investigation.

SEPIC: Well, just by searching public records, we found out that a woman who worked on Keillor's Writer's Almanac show 20 years ago had sued Minnesota Public Radio in 1999 after she was fired. She didn't allege sexual harassment. Her name's Patricia McFadden, and she told me last week that Keillor often bullied the women on his staff and publicly humiliated them.

PATRICIA MCFADDEN: He didn't want too many female poets or authors to be highlighted, and he wanted to know if I was using some kind of a women's calendar because there seemed to be too many women in this week's Writer's Almanac.

KELLY: Matt, what about the man at the center of this, Garrison Keillor himself? I'm sure you've reached out for comment. What's he saying?

SEPIC: So far he's declined on-the-record interviews with us, but he did tell the Minneapolis Star Tribune his only offense was touching a woman's bare back to console her. McTaggart says Keillor's public statements, quote, "have not been fully accurate."

KELLY: Reporter Matt Sepic of Minnesota Public Radio - thank you, Matt.

SEPIC: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.