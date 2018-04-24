Need to Fill your Bookshelf? Friends of the Library Hosts Spring Sale this Week

A much anticipated event starts this week. The Friends of the Library in Springfield and Greene County will hold the Spring 2018 Book Sale at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

Kathleen O’Dell, spokeswoman for the Library District, says they’ll have six tractor-trailer loads of books, DVD’s, CD’s and more for sale. And, as usual, there will be some interesting and unusual items.

"This year we have a new, large collection of genealogy materials. We have a Mary Winston Churchill and Moby Dick collection. We have signed books by major authors such as Maya Angelou," said O'Dell.

The sale will have four new categories: “Autographed Novels,” “May We Suggest,” “Women” and “Almanacs, Believe it or Not and Weird Books,” according to O'dell.

She thinks shoppers will be pleased with the prices at the book sale.

"We have CD's, DVD's, audiobooks, vinyl records and books, board games and puzzles, and most of the adult, teen and children's books and audio visuals are just $1 or less, and then the better books are priced $2 and up," said O'Dell.

Friends of the Library will accept cash or check only.

Tuesday night (4/24) is Members’ Night. Members can be the first to browse the items for sale, and $5 annual memberships can be purchased at the door.

Hours for the regular sale are Wednesday through Saturday (April 25-28) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday (April 29) 1 to 5 p.m.