New Urgent Care Facility Opening Next Year in Monett

CoxHealth says it’s opening a new urgent care facility in Monett in January that aims to better serve area residents.

The 2,600 square foot facility, according to the hospital, is a resource for ailments that can’t wait for a traditional doctor visit, but aren’t severe enough for a trip to the emergency room.

“The focus of this facility is to bridge a gap between people needing same-day appointments and our physician offices,” said Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett, in a statement. “We want to be an addition to the exceptional care our primary care physicians provide.”

Services at urgent care clinics include treatment for acute ailments such as urinary tract infections, lacerations, ear infections, rashes and upper respiratory infections. The facility is also a resource for on-the-job injuries. Additionally, the urgent care center can connect with experts at CoxHealth Occupational Medicine via telemedicine

The new urgent care facility, located at 102 E. Cleveland St., Monett, will employ four nurse practitioners and support staff.