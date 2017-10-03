Newly-Passed Resolution Outlines Projects to be Funded if Ballot Measure Passes

Greene County Commissioners have voted to adopt a resolution that details how a half-percent County General Revenue Sales Tax would be allocated if voters pass the ballot initiative in the Nov. 7 election.
The measure was placed on the ballot following a commission vote in August.
The projects in the resolution that would be funded include:
- Expansion and/or renovation of the Greene County Justice Center to add 806 beds,bringing capacity to not exceed a total of 1,407 beds. The design of the facility will be to allow future additions, if needed.
- Up to 334 new correction officers and staff and operations for the Justice Center.
- Fund Federal and State mandates for storm water management.
- Community mental health programs to assist with the justice system.
- Staff and operations for the prosecuting attorney’s office.
- Establish best practice treatment programs such as Drug Treatment Court, DWI Court, Veterans Court, etc.
- Community trunked radio system for emergency communications.
- Juvenile courts building and detention facility.
- Community animal control facility.
- Community animal control officer and equipment.
- Community partnership law enforcement specialty units.
- Outlying municipal projects.
- Support staff (budget, purchasing, human resources, information systems, public information office).
- Courts renovation.
- Building maintenance and staffing.
- Equipment replacement (servers, desktop computers, etc).
- Demolition and parking lot construction.
- Utilities.
- Restricted reserve to ensure positive bond rating.
See a full breakdown of the project details and budget here.