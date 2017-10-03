Newly-Passed Resolution Outlines Projects to be Funded if Ballot Measure Passes

Greene County Commissioners have voted to adopt a resolution that details how a half-percent County General Revenue Sales Tax would be allocated if voters pass the ballot initiative in the Nov. 7 election.

The measure was placed on the ballot following a commission vote in August.

The projects in the resolution that would be funded include:

Expansion and/or renovation of the Greene County Justice Center to add 806 beds,bringing capacity to not exceed a total of 1,407 beds. The design of the facility will be to allow future additions, if needed.

Up to 334 new correction officers and staff and operations for the Justice Center.

Fund Federal and State mandates for storm water management.

Community mental health programs to assist with the justice system.

Staff and operations for the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Establish best practice treatment programs such as Drug Treatment Court, DWI Court, Veterans Court, etc.

Community trunked radio system for emergency communications.

Juvenile courts building and detention facility.

Community animal control facility.

Community animal control officer and equipment.

Community partnership law enforcement specialty units.

Outlying municipal projects.

Support staff (budget, purchasing, human resources, information systems, public information office).

Courts renovation.

Building maintenance and staffing.

Equipment replacement (servers, desktop computers, etc).

Demolition and parking lot construction.

Utilities.

Restricted reserve to ensure positive bond rating.

See a full breakdown of the project details and budget here.