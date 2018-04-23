'Numerous' Pedestrians Hit By Van In Toronto, Police Say

Police say a white van has struck multiple pedestrians in the North York area of Toronto.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly how many people were injured in the incident that happened at about 1:30 p.m. ET.

"Unknown of extent of injuries, possible 8-10 pedestrians struck," the Toronto Police said on Twitter. Several minutes later, it added that "too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries."

CBC Toronto reported that the driver has been taken into custody, though that has not been confirmed by police. Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu told the CBC that the van might have jumped the curb before hitting people on the sidewalk. the curb and hit the pedestrians on the sidewalk, was stopped by police.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

