O Negative Blood Needed for Patients at Area Hospitals

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is calling on the public, especially people with O Negative blood, to donate.

According to the CBCO, high usage rates at area hospitals, along with a less than normal donor turnout at recent drives have reduced reserve levels.

“A strong donor response is called for in the coming days to help ensure that area patient blood needs continue to be met,” a CBCO press release stated.

As of Thursday, O Negative reserves were at around 20 percent of what would be considered optimum levels. O Negative can be given to anybody in any situation, but only six percent of the population has that type.

CBCO spokesman Chris Pilgrim said, “several days of above normal donation rates” are needed to make up the shortfall.

For more information, cbco.org.