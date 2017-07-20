Related Program: 
O.J. Simpson Up For Parole

By editor 1 hour ago
  • In this May 14, 2013 pool file photo, O.J. Simpson sits during a break on the second day of an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017 seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (Ethan Miller, Pool/AP)
A parole hearing is slated for this afternoon in Nevada for O.J. Simpson. Simpson, the former football star who was acquitted in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, is currently serving a nine- to 33-year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping. He was convicted in 2008.

If Simpson is granted parole by the Nevada Parole Board, the earliest he could be released is Oct. 1. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Sean Whaley (@seanw801), capital bureau reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Carson City, Nevada, who is at the courthouse.

