"Our Voices Matter" Theme of Monday's Annual MLK Jr. March in Springfield

Springfield’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march is set to begin at 9 am Monday, with the theme of “Your Life Your Choice: Our Voices Matter.”

The event is sponsored by the Springfield NAACP, in conjunction with co-sponsors Central Bank of the Ozarks, Springfield Public Schools, Oke-Thomas & Associates, Drury University, Matthew Project 25, First Unitarian Universalist Church, City of Springfield’s Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights, Big Momma’s, and Pitts Chapel.

According to a news release from the NAACP, the March will begin at Mediacom Ice Park, 635 E. Trafficway, at 9:00 AM, doors open at 8:00 AM. It will continue to the Gillioz Theater, 325 Park Central Square, where there will be a program.

At the Gillioz, spectators can view performances by Missouri State University’s student poetry group “Untamed Tongues,” as well as the school’s Multi-Cultural Ensemble. There will also be a presentation by the youth step group “Swag,” and interpretative dance by Olivia Goings (NAACP Youth Member).

The Springfield NAACP chapter will be collecting new socks, hats, and gloves for youth at the Ice Park and at the Gillioz. The organization will also announce its essay and art contest winners

The public is invited to join the march and to view the program at the Gillioz to celebrate MLK Jr.’s. birthday and legacy.

In its news release, the Springfield NAACP says it “will continue to promote economic and social justice in our community.”