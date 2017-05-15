Ozark Greenways Encourages You to Ditch the Car for the Bike

This is Bike to Work Week, a time when you’re encouraged to keep the car in the driveway at least one day today through Friday (May 15-19).

According to Ozark Greenways, a local restaurant will give a voucher for free food to anyone who registers to take part and also reports their participation. There are also prizes that will be given away.

Springfield currently has a network of 72 miles of on-street bike routes, and 70 miles of greenway trails to make it easier for bicyclists to get where they need to go.

But you don't have to ride a bike to take part. Anyone can participate by biking, taking the bus, carpooling, walking, telecommuting or any combination.

City Utilities is taking part in Bike to Work Week by offering free rides to passengers traveling with bikes. For details about planning your route click here.