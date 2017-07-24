Ozarks Food Harvest Feeds Record Number of People

Ozarks Food Harvest distributed nearly 16.4 million meals during the year, which ended June 30. The food bank says that's a record number of meals distributed.

According to a news release, Ozarks Food Harvest is now more than halfway to its goal of providing 30 million meals to close the meal gap.

More than 15.1 million meals were distributed directly to hunger-relief agencies across the food bank’s 28-county service area. An additional 1.2 million meals were provided to food banks serving counties surrounding Kansas City and northwest Arkansas. OFH’s executive director, Bart Brown, says they were forced to redirect food to their sister food banks because their distribution center has reached capacity. Ozarks Food Harvest is currently in the middle of a capital campaign, "Ending Hunger, Building Hope," to double the size of its facility.

Ozarks Food Harvest’s network of 270 pantries and programs reaches more than 261,000 unduplicated children, families and seniors each year. One in five children and one in seven adults in southwest Missouri are food insecure, meaning they are unsure where their next meal will come from, according to teh food bank.

“With this building addition we’ll be able to close the meal gap, ensuring that none of our neighbors go hungry,” Brown said.