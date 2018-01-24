Ozarks Food Harvest Raises Money Needed for New Warehouse

Ozarks Food Harvest has reached its $4.8 million fundraising goal to build a 56,000-square-foot expansion at its current site in north Springfield.

The food bank announced Tuesday it has raised enough funds to meet the $700,000 challenge grant issued by the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, which pushes the organization over its goal for the new warehouse.

Ozarks Food Harvest said the warehouse addition "will give the organization the capacity to, in collaboration with charitable and government partners, provide more than 30 million meals annually, closing the meal gap for the Ozarks."

Ozarks Food Harvest distributes food to 270 pantries, programs and feeding sites.