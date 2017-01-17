Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Ozarks Mental Health Network Looks for Solutions to Community Struggles

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Ribbon cutting at MSU Care clinic.

Between 2013-15, the League of Women Voters conducted a study of the accessibility and affordability of mental healthcare services for adults in Greene county, and from there, established the Ozarks Mental Health Network to support such services. 

Drs. Paul Deal and Lisa Hall from the psychology department at Missouri State University talk about their research and this network.

One finding from the study was that more than 17 percent of inmates in the Greene County jail suffer from mental illness. Deal, head of the psychology department at Missouri State, has for many years focused his research efforts on the evaluations of local problem solving courts, like the Mental Health Court. 

Hall is a gerontologist. In her research, she has seen that older individuals rarely identify that they have mental health issues and note that their doctors rarely address these issues with them. If it is noted that they are experiencing mental illness, medication is usually prescribed rather than counseling services. Hall is passionate about making sure services are available to all and that the stigma continues to fade.

Though this study was local, Deal and Hall note that the issues brought forth in the report are not unique to the area.

Deal and Hall offer two low-cost options to get help: Center City Counseling Clinic and MSU Care.

Tags: 
Missouri State University
College of Health and Human Services
Psychology
MSU Care
Center City Counseling Clinic

Related Content

Health Field Students Getting Trained in Collaboration

By Nov 22, 2016
Allen in her classroom

When a loved one experiences a traumatic event that results in hospitalization, it’s a scary time on many levels. In addition to your loved one’s welfare and health, it can be overwhelming to meet with all of the specialized health professionals. While each provide care to your loved one, breaking through their jargon or differentiating between their individual roles and goals can be challenging.

Natalie Allen, clinical instructor of dietetics within the biomedical sciences department at Missouri State University, explains the health care team.

She Answers Big Questions through Statistics

By Nov 15, 2016
Dr. Erin Buchanan

You’ve survived a major catastrophe. While the world you know - including your home, familiar places and potentially your loved ones - have been washed away in this natural disaster, you remain. How do you cope? How do you look at the world? What actions do you take to get your shattered life back together? This ability to bounce back is your resiliency.