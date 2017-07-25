Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Approved by Springfield City Council

Springfield doctors and pharmacists will have a new tool to use when prescribing and handing out opiates and opioids. Springfield City Council approved the implementation of a prescription drug monitoring program for the city Monday night.

The PDMP will be part of the St. Louis Consortium and will be voluntary for physicians to use and mandatory for pharmacists, according to City Councilman Dr. Tom Prater, who said it will be important in being able to evaluate a patient's needs.

Councilwoman Jan Fisk said the vote was one of the most important in the time she’s served so far.

"I don't think there's been any other time in my five years on council that I've been able to place a vote that has potential to save a life, and if we save one life then it's been worth it," said Fisk.

Kristi Fulnecky was the only one to vote against the ordinance establishing a PDMP. She wondered why Missouri, until recently the only state without a monitoring program, doesn’t have the highest opioid death rate. She questioned whether putting "law-abiding citizens in a database" is the right way to address the prescription drug/heroin problem in Springfield.

"I would rather, maybe, track illegal people that are pushing this rather than our law-abiding citizens. I mean, if it was working, it would be one thing, but Missouri is still smack dab in the middle for opioid death," she said.

Councilman Tom Prater said being in the middle of the pack for the number of opioid deaths still is not acceptable.

While Katie Towns, assistant director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said, while the PDMP "is not a perfect solution," it's worked in other communities and will be a medical management tool for physicians. She said this will "get us off the starting block, and from there, we can look at other things that are working and build a more comprehensive plan."

Mayor Ken McClure commended Governor Eric Greitens for creating a prescription drug monitoring program in the state. Greitens’ program doesn’t allow physicians and pharmacists to view the database, and McClure says Springfield’s will run parallel to that one.