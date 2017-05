This week on Making Democracy Work, host Lisa Langley Speaks with Judge Mark Powell. Judge Powell was appointed as associate circuit judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit in March 2000. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology cum laude from Missouri State University in 1982 and his law degree with honors from Drake University in 1985.

Listen in as they discuss how the concept of juries began, how jurors are selected, and the importance of juries.