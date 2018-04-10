Public Input Wanted in Search for Springfield City Manager

The City of Springfield wants your input in deciding who to choose for the next city manager.

The public will have a chance to meet the finalists over the next few months and to give feedback, according to city officials. The goal is to have a new city manager in place by July.

The city hired Strategic Government Resources earlier this year to help city council recruit and screen candidates. The application deadline was March 30. An initial review of applicants is underway.

In a news release, the city states that it "is seeking a dynamic, personable and seasoned city manager."

You can tell council what you want to see in a new city manager by messaging the city on Facebook or Twitter at CityofSGF or by emailing your feedback to citymanagersearch@springfieldmo.gov. You can also take a survey.

"Whether you live or work in Springfield or you are employed by the City of Springfield organization, the selection of a new city manager should be important to you," said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. "We want to know what you think."

City Manager Greg Burris will step down from his position June 30 to take a new position with the city. Burris will serve as executive director of the Give 5 Program.