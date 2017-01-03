Related Program: 
Reading Between the Lines of the Police Report

After the sirens are turned off and the emergencies are diffused, the police officer’s work is not done. Reporting the event in detail is next, but what should it include?

Dr. Leslie Seawright, assistant professor of English at Missouri State University., is interested in the creation of police reports.

Seawright’s husband was a police officer while she was pursuing her degree and she found the report writing process fascinating. 

This line of research has also forced her to take a critical eye to the creation: Are these carefully crafted documents a true representation of the facts? Or is there something hidden? 

Looking at the research, Seawright notes the need for a change. She says the system has demanded more from police officers – getting these reports done quickly and sometimes in a car while on patrol. As long as officers continue to fear every word and action will be scrutinized, reports will continue to be flawed. 

Political Discussions Can be Civil, Says Professor

By Jul 19, 2016

As a young child, Dr. Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk learned about politics handing out fliers for family members running for office or joining her father at political rallies.

Now an associate professor of socio-political communication at Missouri State University, she teaches about political messages, commentary, debates and so much more. She’s here to discuss the shifts in the political communication process and how to be civil even while disagreeing.

MSU Hosts 7th Congressional District Debate

By Oct 18, 2016
Missouri Flag

On Oct. 26, candidates for Missouri's 7th Congressional District will engage in debate at Missouri State University and the public can find out more about them and their stand on key issues.

Democratic candidate Genevieve Williams and Libertarian candidate Benjamin Brixey have both confirmed their attendance. Incumbent Republican candidate Billy Long has been invited.