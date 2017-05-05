Relief Fund Established for Shannon County Flood Victims

A crowdfunding site has been setup to assist the communities of Shannon County, a tourism area hit hard by last weekend’s flooding.

The county’s office of emergency management says in a press release that many businesses were damaged, or in some cases completely destroyed. The area experienced between 6-10 inches of rain, causing flooding along the Current and Jacks Forks Rivers. The region, part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, plays host to over a million visitors each year who fish, ride trails, hike, camp, and hunt.

A relief fund has been set up, with donations to be made to the Shannon County Disaster Relief Fund at P.O. Box 237, Eminence, MO 65466 or online. The goal listed is $250,000.

The county says the Assembly of God Church in Eminence is being used as a facility for feeding and supplying both flood victims and volunteers. The Eminence High School is where volunteers can check in and receive assignments. The Eminence Baptist Church has collected and stored many of the donated supplies, along with supplies dropped off by both the Convoy of Hope and the American Red Cross. People can receive supplies are free, but required to stop at the County Clerk’s for a voucher.