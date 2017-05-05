Relief Fund Established for Shannon County Flood Victims

By 1 hour ago
  • Flooding in Shannon County the weekend of April 28
    Flooding in Shannon County the weekend of April 28
    Shannon County Disaster Relief Fund / YouCaring Crowdfunding

A crowdfunding site has been setup to assist the communities of Shannon County, a tourism area hit hard by last weekend’s flooding.

The county’s office of emergency management says in a press release that many businesses were damaged, or in some cases completely destroyed. The area experienced between 6-10 inches of rain, causing flooding along the Current and Jacks Forks Rivers. The region, part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, plays host to over a million visitors each year who fish, ride trails, hike, camp, and hunt.

A relief fund has been set up, with donations to be made to the Shannon County Disaster Relief Fund at P.O.  Box 237, Eminence, MO 65466 or online. The goal listed is $250,000.

The county says the Assembly of God Church in Eminence is being used as a facility for feeding and supplying both flood victims and volunteers. The Eminence High School is where volunteers can check in and receive assignments. The Eminence Baptist Church has collected and stored many of the donated supplies, along with supplies dropped off by both the Convoy of Hope and the American Red Cross. People can receive supplies are free, but required to stop at the County Clerk’s for a voucher.

Tags: 
Shannon County
flooding

Related Content

In Shannon County, Cleanup Continues After 14 Inches of Rain in 4 Days

By May 2, 2017
Shannon County First Responders

Officials in Shannon County say crews are working overtime to make roads passable as the creek and river levels allow.

This after the area received in excess of 14 inches of rain in a 4-day period, a first – according to officials there. Several primary homes, many weekend homes, and numerous businesses were destroyed or seriously damaged. There were no reports of fatalities.