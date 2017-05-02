Roads Remain Closed Across Missouri Due to Flooding

Interstate 44 remains closed from Lebanon to Rolla due to flooding, and it isn’t expected to re-open until late this week. The detour for motorists and commercial motor carriers traveling westbound on I-44 is Route 63 to Route 60 to Route 360 to I-44. For eastbound travelers, the detour is Route 360 to Route 60 to Route 63 to I-44.

US 60 westbound at Rogersville remains closed due to floodwaters over the roadway. Traffic has been re-routed to the eastbound lanes.

As of Monday, more than 300 roads were closed across Missouri due to the heavy rains over the weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns motorists to take extra care traveling and never attempt to get around roadway barricades or drive across flooded roadways.

Check road conditions in Missouri here.