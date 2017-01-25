Related Program: Rountree News Update Rountree News Update January 2017 By Peter Batemon • 5 seconds ago Related Program: Rountree News Update TweetShareGoogle+Email Rountree Elementary Students (Left to right: Kaden Herring, Jakob Sheppard, Lali Bentley, and Annie Beatty) watch on as their episode is edited by engineer Peter Batemon KSMU Listen Listening... / 1:20 Listen in as students from Rountree Elementary update the community on what's happening on their campus. Students cover topics such as field trips and in class activities and learning events. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.