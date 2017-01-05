Schools Closed Across the Ozarks Thursday January 5

Here is a list of the schools closed today due to winter weather:
Adult Tendercare Center - Springfield
Appleton City R-2: 2 hour delay
Aurora
Ava
B.W. Robinson
Billings
Bolivar Head Start Karlin Lane: Open, no bus service
Bolivar Head Start Main Street: Open snow hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bradleyville
Branson
Bunker
Cabool
Camden County Head Start
Camdenton
Chadwick
Children's Learning Center of Camden
Christian County Enterprises, Inc.
Christian Schools of Springfield
Clever
Crane
Dallas County
Dent-Phelps
Developmental Learning Center Preschool
Dixon
El Dorado Springs
Eminence
Everton
Fair Grove
Faith Christian School of Spokane
Fordland
Forsyth
Galena
Gasconade
Grace Classical Academy
Great Beginnings
Green Forest, MO
Halfway
Hartville
Hermitage
Hickory County
Hollister
Holy Cross
Houston
Humansville
Hurley
Imagination Station Learning
Kids Korner Preschool and Kids Club
Kirbyville
Laclede Co. R-1 (Conway)
Laclede Co. C-5 (Joel E. Barber)
Lakeland R-III Deepwater
Laquey
Lebanon
Liberty Faith Christian Academy
Licking
Logan-Rogersville
Macks Creek
Manes
Mansfield
Marion C. Early/Morrisville
Marionville
Marshfield
Marshfield Christian
Miller
Moca Head Start
Mount Vernon
Mountain Grove
New Covenant Academy
Nixa
Northwood
Norwood
Oak Hill
Osceola
OTC (all locations closed, staff should not report)
Ozark Hills MSSD #61
Ozark
Park Avenue Christian School
Phelps County R-3 Edgar Springs
Plainview
Plato
Raymondville
Reeds Spring
Republic
Roscoe
Round Grove Christian Academy
Salem
School of the Osage
Seymour
Skyview State School #30
Sparta
Spokane
Springfield Catholic
Springfield R-12 (administrative offices open)
Springfield Workshop
St. Joseph Catholic Academy
Stoutland
Strafford
Success
Summersville
Taneyville
Verona
Walnut Grove
Waynesville
Weaubleau
Wheatland
Willard
Willow Springs