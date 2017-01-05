Schools Closed Across the Ozarks Thursday January 5

Here is a list of the schools closed today due to winter weather:

Adult Tendercare Center - Springfield

Appleton City R-2: 2 hour delay

Aurora

Ava

B.W. Robinson

Billings

Bolivar Head Start Karlin Lane: Open, no bus service

Bolivar Head Start Main Street: Open snow hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bradleyville

Branson

Bunker

Cabool

Camden County Head Start

Camdenton

Chadwick

Children's Learning Center of Camden

Christian County Enterprises, Inc.

Christian Schools of Springfield

Clever

Crane

Dallas County

Dent-Phelps

Developmental Learning Center Preschool

Dixon

El Dorado Springs

Eminence

Everton

Fair Grove

Faith Christian School of Spokane

Fordland

Forsyth

Galena

Gasconade

Grace Classical Academy

Great Beginnings

Green Forest, MO

Halfway

Hartville

Hermitage

Hickory County

Hollister

Holy Cross

Houston

Humansville

Hurley

Imagination Station Learning

Kids Korner Preschool and Kids Club

Kirbyville

Laclede Co. R-1 (Conway)

Laclede Co. C-5 (Joel E. Barber)

Lakeland R-III Deepwater

Laquey

Lebanon

Liberty Faith Christian Academy

Licking

Logan-Rogersville

Macks Creek

Manes

Mansfield

Marion C. Early/Morrisville

Marionville

Marshfield

Marshfield Christian

Miller

Moca Head Start

Mount Vernon

Mountain Grove

New Covenant Academy

Nixa

Northwood

Norwood

Oak Hill

Osceola

OTC (all locations closed, staff should not report)

Ozark Hills MSSD #61

Ozark

Park Avenue Christian School

Phelps County R-3 Edgar Springs

Plainview

Plato

Raymondville

Reeds Spring

Republic

Roscoe

Round Grove Christian Academy

Salem

School of the Osage

Seymour

Skyview State School #30

Sparta

Spokane

Springfield Catholic

Springfield R-12 (administrative offices open)

Springfield Workshop

St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Stoutland

Strafford

Success

Summersville

Taneyville

Verona

Walnut Grove

Waynesville

Weaubleau

Wheatland

Willard

Willow Springs