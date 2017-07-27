Science, Emotional Connections and Trust

We talk quite a bit on the show about the public’s view of science. The odd mixture of respect and dismissal truly strikes home when seeing the impact of medical decisions on the ones we love. In the current case of Charlie Gard, there is a clear disconnect between the view of expert medical scientists and those who are related to the child. Yet, the completely understandable emotional response exhibited in this case also seems to pervade the discussion of less immediate ideas, such as climate change, evolution or energy production.

What is it that makes many distrust those who have worked long and hard on a scientific subject? We will talk about that subject this week on Stem Spots.