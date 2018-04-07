Several Dead After Car Drives Into Crowd In Germany

German police say several people died and about 30 were injured when a person drove a vehicle into a crowd of people on Saturday.

The crash happened in Muenster, a city of about 300,000 people. NPR's Esme Nicholson says the crowd was in the city's historic center.

The driver committed suicide after the attack, police say, according to German news agency DPA.

Large parts of the city center are now closed, Der Spiegel reports, and police are asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

