Severe Weather Possible Today

The National Weather Service has put southern Missouri, including the city of Springfield, in an area of enhanced risk for severe weather today.

According to the weather service, supercell thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, and all modes of severe weather will be possible. That includes hail up to the size of baseballs, winds up to 70 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes.

The main window for severe weather, say forecasters, will be from 3 to 10 p.m.

The highest probability for large hail and isolated tornadoes will be along and west of Highway 65.