In Shannon County, Cleanup Continues After 14 Inches of Rain in 4 Days

Officials in Shannon County say crews are working overtime to make roads passable as the creek and river levels allow.

This after the area received in excess of 14 inches of rain in a 4-day period, a first – according to officials there. Several primary homes, many weekend homes, and numerous businesses were destroyed or seriously damaged. There were no reports of fatalities.

Officials are encouraging those whose properties were damaged to report it to either city offices in Eminence, Winona, or Birch Tree. If you live outside a city limit report your damage to the county clerk between 8am and 4pm at 573-226-3414 x1.

According to a press release from Shannon County, The Assembly of God Church on Highway 19 is managing volunteers, and Convoy of Hope is bringing water and cleaning supplies.

Areas north of Eminence are still without water but a pump has been requested so that repairs can be made to the broken water main. South Eminence is currently under a boil water order.

Residents in the area are asked to report blocked roads to the county commissioner at 573-226-3414 and report hazards to the sheriff’s department at 573-226-3117. Officials also warn residents to prepare for more potential rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.