Shedding Light on Communication, Hearing Challenges

Clients in the Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic use technology

We take so much for granted each day. One of those things is the ability to hear and effectively communicate.

According to the American Speech Language and Hearing Association, May is better hearing and speech month. Jennifer Kerr, clinical assistant professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders, and Lauren Jones, director of the Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic, share about the resources at the Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic at Missouri State.

Operated year round, this free clinic offers a full range of speech and language services as well as audiological services. It is operated for the benefit of the community, noted Jones, who says that you don’t need a physician referral for an appointment.

For families who may have a child that is deaf or hard of hearing, the Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic also offers a preschool.

The Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic is located inside the Professional Building at the Northeast corner of Cherry and Kimbrough.

For more information on the free services offered at the clinic, visit the website. To schedule an appointment call 417-836-5275.

