Silver Dollar City Hosts 16th, KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Competition During Bluegrass & Barbeque

By

A long standing partnership between Ozarks Public Radio and Silver Dollar City, continues this month when the 16th, KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest is held during SDC’s annual  Bluegrass & Barbeque Festival. 

Silver Dollar City’s D.A. Callaway says the theme park is bringing in a bevy of Bluegrass bands to entertain patrons during Bluegrass & BBQ, which runs through Monday, May 29th. “We’ve got a lot of people here, a lot of Bluegrass lovers, 6 stages running every day for 23 days.  We’ve got 62 bands on the schedule, yeah, we’re having a ball.”

Callaway says the KSMU competition is Saturday, May 27th at SDC’s Opera House Theater.  “I have one piece of advice, and that’s to get there early because that place only seats 850 people and it fills up, so get there early, and plan to stay a while.  The contest will run about 6 hours, and a lot of people stay for the entire 6 hours.  This year we have 20 bands registered, representing 12 states.  Round 1 starts at 10:30, with each band playing for 6 minutes, in front of 3 judges.  Round 2 starts at 2:30 with each band playing different tunes for another 6 minutes, in front of 3 new judges.  At the end of the 2 rounds, we’ll add up the scores and determine the winners.  Of course it doesn’t matter who wins.  The camaraderie, and the relationships that are built, that’s what it’s all about.”

A Full House Enjoys the KSMU Youth In Bluegrass Contest at SDC's Opera House Theater
Credit Mike Smith / KSMU-FM

For those who are unable to attend, D.A. Callaway says YouTube will take you there.  “The last few years we record video of the contest, and cut that up into single songs and post to YouTube.  That YouTube channel has about a million views on it right now, so somebody’s paying attention.”

Callaway’s YouTube comment about close to a million views of the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest, is no exaggeration.  The view count is indeed, well over 900,000, and rising.

Bluegrass and Barbeque at Silver Dollar City, continues through Monday, May 29th.  For information, www.silverdollarcity.com

Silver Dollar City
DA Callaway
Lisa Rau

A decade and a half long partnership between Public Radio KSMU and Silver Dollar City continues this Saturday May 28th, when the 15th Annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest gets underway.  This Year’s competition starts at 10:30 am inside SDC’s Opera House Theater, and will present 22 bands representing 9 states.   

AUDIO:  Outlaw Run Wooden Roller Coaster/Silver Dollar City Train Whistle/Screams from Riders of       Giant Swing.

Producer Mike Smith:  “On the NW edge of Silver Dollar City, near where the Silver Dollar City Railroad passes underneath the Giant Swing and the Outlaw Run wooden roller Coaster, sits Silver Dollar City’s largest indoor performance state; the 800 seat Opera House Theater, site of the annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest.  The 15th such event was held at The Opera House over the Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday May 28th.”

The 14 annual KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest was held May 23rd at Silver Dollar City.  19 band from 12 states were entered in the contest this year which offered $4,000 in prize money paid by Silver Dollar City to the top 5 finishers.  Parents can participate but otherwise, band members must be 21 or under to compete. 

Taking 3rd place this year was The Baker Family, from Birch Tree Mo.  2nd place was earned by the Kansas Bluegrass Association Treblemakers, and top honors went to Ash Breeze from Fayetteville North Carolina. 

It was a grand gathering at Silver Dollar City’s Gazebo, Friday Oct 21st, when close to 2000 of Violet Hensley’s friends, family and fellow fiddlers, celebrated the legendary fiddle maker’s 100th birthday. 

Silver Dollar City Publicist Lisa Rau, opened the program with a remembrance of her and Violet’s trip to New York City, for Violet’s appearance on Regis and Kathy Lee:  “The night before the show, Violet said, Sure, I’ll go to a rock and roll sushi bar. When that meal arrived, Violet looked up at the waitress and said, Well, that fish looks like it needs to back in the creek!”