Southwest Missouri Office on Aging is now Senior Age

This week on Making Democracy Work, host Lois Zerrer speaks with Julie Jordan. Ms. Jordan is the Marketing and Development Director for Senior Age of Southwest Missouri (Senior Age). Listen in as they discuss the history of Area Agencies on Aging and how times and needs have changed since the late 1970's.

Senior Age provides community centers as a place for senior citizens to gather and to also educate themselves. Senior Age also provides in-home visits with hot meals.

For more information visit the Southwest Missouri Office on Aging website.