Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Spreading the Green Dot Message

By 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

Everyone can do their part to make their communities safer – that’s the core of Green Dot, a bystander intervention program founded by Dr. Dorothy Edwards in 2007.

Green Dot relies on the power of cultural and peer influence to reduce or stop power-based personal violence, such as sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.

Hundreds of schools and universities across the country have adopted the Green Dot strategy. Missouri State University launched the program on campus in August 2016. 

Jenay Lamy, Missouri State’s Title 9 Green Dot coordinator, explains about the Green Dot movement and how it’s motivating the campus community to engage in green dot actions to overcome acts of violence. 

To find out more about Green Dot at MSU, visit missouristate.edu/greendot.

Tags: 
Missouri State Journal
Missouri State University
Green Dot
Jenay Lamy

Related Content

Springfield Colleges Move Forward with Green Dot Bystander Strategy

By Nataleigh Ross Oct 27, 2015
Nataleigh Ross / KSMU

More colleges are moving toward a new initiative called “the green dot strategy,” which aims to prevent sexual violence and underage drinking. On Tuesday, Springfield schools Drury, Evangel, and Missouri State University, as well as Ozarks Technical Community College announced their involvement.

Green Dot is a strategy to “mobilize the bystanders” in cases of domestic violence or sexual assault. 

“Our committee believes, our institutions believe, we can enhance the community’s ability to reduce sexual assault among college students.”