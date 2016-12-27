Spreading the Green Dot Message

Everyone can do their part to make their communities safer – that’s the core of Green Dot, a bystander intervention program founded by Dr. Dorothy Edwards in 2007.

Green Dot relies on the power of cultural and peer influence to reduce or stop power-based personal violence, such as sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.

Hundreds of schools and universities across the country have adopted the Green Dot strategy. Missouri State University launched the program on campus in August 2016.

Jenay Lamy, Missouri State’s Title 9 Green Dot coordinator, explains about the Green Dot movement and how it’s motivating the campus community to engage in green dot actions to overcome acts of violence.

An interview with Jenay Lamy

To find out more about Green Dot at MSU, visit missouristate.edu/greendot.