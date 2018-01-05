Springfield Attraction Receives National Honor

Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium has been named America’s Best New Attraction in a recent USA Today national poll.

According to USA Today, a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to choose the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

The museum, which opened last September, contains a 1.5-million-gallon aquarium with 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles and birds.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure says the museum helps put Springfield on the map as a major tourist destination.