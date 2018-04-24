Springfield Businessman, Philanthropist Dies at Age 91

Springfield businessman, Harry Cooper, has died. He was the third generation owner of Harry Cooper Supply Company on Sherman Parkway near Chestnut Expressway.

According to the City of Springfield, Cooper was the primary donor and namesake for Cooper Park, including the Lake Country Soccer Fields, Killian Sports Complex and Cooper Tennis Complex. He also purchased the Springfield Lasers pro tennis team for the Park Board in 1996.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board said Monday park officials and the Springfield Lasers are “deeply saddened” by the passing of their longtime benefactor and friend.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said he sends his condolences to Cooper’s family and friends.

According to McClure, “Harry was a good man who set a great example for business and civic engagement in our community. He did so much for Springfield and will be missed. His legacy, however, lives on.”

Cooper was 91-years-old.