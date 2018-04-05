Springfield Event Marks Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassination

A variety of colleges and universities, government agencies and civil rights groups joined hands Wednesday night in Springfield to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.

The event was held at the Springfield Art Museum and featured a discussion, spoken word pieces, theatrical performances and fine art.

“It’s nice to have an opportunity where we can come together as people from different backgrounds and be able to have some commonality and share some beliefs," said Lawrence Anderson, coordinator of equity and access with Springfield Public Schools.

Missouri State University students from the Sigma Theta chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated presented a traditional stepping performance.

Fraternity member Anthony Hooks, a 23-year-old from Kansas City and a Missouri State senior, said the event was especially relevant because Martin Luther King, Jr. was a member of the fraternity.

“This event is wonderful. I’m not from Springfield, so I’ve never really seen any, any really people trying to change. I see a lot of people complaining about injustices or different things going on, but I never really see people trying to change and put on programs like this,” he said.

Attendees said the event was a dedication, a celebration and an opportunity to learn more about diversity within the Springfield community.