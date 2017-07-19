Springfield-Greene County Park Board Extends Pool Hours, Opens Cooling Centers as Temps Soar

A heat advisory is in effect through Sunday night, and, because of that, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board has taken steps to help people stay cool.

Swimming Pools:

Westport Pool, 3100 W. Mt. Vernon, will stay open until 8 tonight (7/19), and Silver Springs Pool,1100 N. Hampton, will be open until 8 tomorrow night (7/20). Admission is $1 after 5:30 or free with a canned food donation to benefit Ozarks Food Harvest. Normal operating hours are 1 to 6:30 p.m. daily with each pool closed one day a week for maintenance.

Also this weekend, scheduled Splash & Sizzle events will keep these outdoor pools open late:

Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, (and all Fridays and Saturdays in July) Grant Beach Pool, 1300 N. Grant Ave.; Westport Pool, 3100 W. Mt. Vernon St.; and Silver Springs Pools, 1100 N. Hampton Ave., are open until 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, (and all Saturdays in July) Meador Pool, 2500 S. Fremont, is open until 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, (and all Saturdays in July) Fassnight Pool, 1300 S. Campbell, is open until 10 p.m.

Cooling Centers:

All three Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers, as well as Mediacom Ice Park, open their lobbies as free public cooling centers during heat advisories. All lobbies have seating, restroom access and air conditioning. Family Center locations and lobby hours are:

Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Chesterfield Family Center, 2511 W. Republic Road, 417-891-1616

Dan Kinney Family Center, 2701 S. Blackman Road, 417-891-1500

Doling Family Center, 301 E Talmage Ave., 417-837-5900

Mediacom Ice Park’s lobby hours vary but are generally daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The ice park is located at 735 E. Trafficway, and the phone number is 417-866-7444.

The Springfield Skate Park is operating under high-temperature hours: today and tomorrow 5 to 9 p.m., Friday 7 to 11 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 2 and 7 to 11 p.m.