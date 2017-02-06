Springfield Names David Pennington Interim Fire Chief

David Pennington has be tapped as Springfield’s interim fire chief. He temporarily replaces David Hall, who retired from the Fire Department last month to take a position with Missouri State University.

Chief Pennington began his fire service career as a volunteer firefighter with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District in 1994, and joined Springfield’s department in 1998. He assumed the role of Assistant Fire Chief of Operations in 2010.

According to a news release from the city, Chief Pennington has been awarded designation as a Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence, and was selected as the 2015 Fire Officer of the Year. He has been a member of the faculty in the Department of Communication at Missouri State University since 2005.

"I look forward to continue to work with Chief Pennington in this new role," said Burris. "We will continue to provide the citizens of Springfield with the absolute best emergency response during this transitional period, and Chief Pennington is an excellent choice to help lead the way."