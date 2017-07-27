Springfield Public School District Offers Free Immunization Clinics

The start of the new school year is just around the corner, and for students who still need required immunizations, clinics are planned for next week. The Springfield Public School District will hold free immunization clinics Monday, July 31, at Hillcrest High School, Tuesday, August 1, at Glendale, Wednesday, August 2, at Kickapoo, Thursday, August 3, at Central and Friday, August 4, at Parkview. Hours are 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 523-1632.

Immunizations can also be obtained at Jordan Valley Community Health Center, 440 E. Tampa. The center's phone number is (417) 831-0150.

Students who need vaccinations should have been notified by mid-July, according SPS officials.

Jean Grabeel (GRAY-beel), coordinator of health services for SPS, said students must be current on required immunizations before starting school. Documentation of the month, day and year of each shot must be submitted before they can begin classes.