Springfield Quadruples Renewable Energy Use in Three Years

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure Thursday designated July 27th Focus on Renewable Energy Day. This proclamation came after Springfield City Utilities (CU) reported its use of renewable energy has quadrupled in recent years.

The city says by the end of 2017, 30 percent of CU’s energy will come from renewables, whereas in 2014 it was only eight percent. That’s available through new solar farms in Nixa and north of Springfield, and wind farms in Oklahoma and Kansas.

“Renewable energy sources have minimal impact upon the environment and City Utilities has done a great job of harnessing the more commonly known renewable energy sources of wind and solar,” McClure said in a video statement.

The proclamation states in part that CU began working to harness renewables in 2000. Combined with recycled methane gas and its own solar farm, the city now provides electricity to 3,400 homes in using clean energy.

McClure added, “I encourage you to continue to utilize these renewable energy sources, as practical, and seek to build upon the level of green power our residents can enjoy and afford, keeping in mind the Utility’s commitment to providing our community with safe, adequate, and affordable power.”

Moving forward, McClure encouraged CU to focus on building and maintaining a robust portfolio of affordable and renewable energy that will aid the environment and future generations.