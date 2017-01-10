Springfield Teen Missing, Believed to be in Danger

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a report of a missing and endangered teen and is asking for the public’s help to find her. Thirteen-year-old Mackenzie M. Whisnant was last seen at her parents' home in the 1700 block of W. Lynn in Springfield at approximately 11:40 a.m. Sunday. According to the police department, additional details that have developed during the investigation have led officers to believe she may be in danger and to ask for the public’s help.

Whisnant is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing black and white leggings and a fuzzy purple hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.